Tobam Acquires 3,214 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 890.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Tobam's holdings in American Express were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $338.86 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $319.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.16. The company has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays cut their target price on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $360.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXP

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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