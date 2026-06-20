Tobam Acquires 7,564 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.4% of Tobam's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tobam's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Wick Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 331,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $67,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $879,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $181.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $174.02 and a one year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here