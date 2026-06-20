Tobam Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Tobam boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.5% of Tobam's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tobam's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 10Elms LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

LLY stock opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,016.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,017.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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