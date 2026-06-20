Tobam Buys 26,811 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Tobam boosted its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,711 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 1.2% of Tobam's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tobam's holdings in General Motors were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,399,794.20. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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