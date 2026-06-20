Tobam Buys 3,953 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Tobam raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 2,381.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Tobam's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $704.35 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.38 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $690.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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