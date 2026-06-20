Tobam Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Tobam increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,766 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,177 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 1.3% of Tobam's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tobam's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 102,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,642.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm's 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is currently 68.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $30.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

Further Reading

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