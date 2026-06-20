Tobam Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 615.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Tobam's holdings in Datadog were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total transaction of $19,675,345.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 612,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,341,128.10. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total transaction of $4,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,758.40. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,444,558 shares of company stock valued at $299,060,922 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on Datadog from $217.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $239.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $223.00 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $189.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.86, a PEG ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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