Tobam Purchases 10,884 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 552.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Tobam's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,018,813,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company's stock worth $830,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,726 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,207,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,875,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 151.7% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,597,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day moving average is $149.90 and its 200 day moving average is $152.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 92.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.10.

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Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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