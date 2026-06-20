Tobam Purchases 35,011 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Tobam increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,846 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,011 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.3% of Tobam's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tobam's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,667 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.0%

MDLZ opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company's 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is presently 99.50%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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