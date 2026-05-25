Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $26.15 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,150,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 1,680.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total value of $1,770,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,943,689. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer acquired 2,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.44 per share, with a total value of $499,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 29,424 shares valued at $5,944,433. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $191.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.87. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.29 and a 52 week high of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.57.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.42%.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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