Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,991 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 286,498 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Masco worth $34,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Masco by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 2,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $53,724.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $899,719.20. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $67.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Masco's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Masco's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zelman & Associates cut Masco to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Masco from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Further Reading

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