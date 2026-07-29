Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,113 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.20% of Toll Brothers worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,302,264.48. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,122,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,574.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Toll Brothers from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.88.

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Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.6%

TOL opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 4.67. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.50 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.Toll Brothers's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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