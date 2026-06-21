Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Stake Decreased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 21,535 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price objective on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,847.40. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:TOL opened at $155.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.98.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.Toll Brothers's revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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