Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 464,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,962,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.28% of GitLab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 220.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,603 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 300.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLB. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on GitLab from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GitLab from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GitLab from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 980,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $47,691,927.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,921,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,994,812.83. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Sivaprasad Padisetty sold 51,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $2,376,668.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 377,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,268,719.58. The trade was a 12.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,400,515 shares of company stock valued at $115,145,044. Insiders own 10.64% of the company's stock.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $58.01.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.13 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business's revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.850-0.870 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc. develops a platform that helps organizations plan, build, secure and deploy software. Its products bring together source code management, collaboration, continuous integration and delivery, security testing and project planning in a single application. Customers can use GitLab through its cloud-based service or deploy it in their own environments. The company serves organizations around the world, from small development teams to large enterprises. GitLab began as an open-source software project in 2011.

Further Reading

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