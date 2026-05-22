Torren Management LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,948 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Torren Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rogco LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 22,027 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,618,805 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $674,907,000 after buying an additional 286,811 shares in the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $13,066,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $219.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.87. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.48% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 revenue and EPS topped estimates, showing demand for NVIDIA’s AI chips remains exceptional.

Record Q1 revenue and EPS topped estimates, showing demand for NVIDIA’s AI chips remains exceptional. Positive Sentiment: Data center revenue surged again, confirming NVIDIA’s dominance in AI infrastructure and compute.

Data center revenue surged again, confirming NVIDIA’s dominance in AI infrastructure and compute. Positive Sentiment: The company added an $80 billion buyback and sharply increased its dividend, signaling confidence and capital return strength.

The company added an $80 billion buyback and sharply increased its dividend, signaling confidence and capital return strength. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s venture arm backed French quantum startup Alice & Bob, reinforcing its strategic push into emerging compute technologies. Article Title

NVIDIA’s venture arm backed French quantum startup Alice & Bob, reinforcing its strategic push into emerging compute technologies. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts lifted price targets across the board, but the stock’s response has been restrained as expectations remain extremely high.

Analysts lifted price targets across the board, but the stock’s response has been restrained as expectations remain extremely high. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA is reorganizing reporting into Data Center and Edge Computing, which better reflects the business but may make comparisons harder near term.

NVIDIA is reorganizing reporting into Data Center and Edge Computing, which better reflects the business but may make comparisons harder near term. Negative Sentiment: The company’s Q2 outlook excludes any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful market out of the near-term forecast.

The company’s Q2 outlook excludes any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful market out of the near-term forecast. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious that AI competition is intensifying and that NVIDIA may be priced for perfection after a huge run.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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