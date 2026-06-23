Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,233 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 64,122 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. KGI Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $141.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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