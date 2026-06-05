Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,725 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $523.20 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $353.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $546.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $853.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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