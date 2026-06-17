Totem Point Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Totem Point Management LLC bought a new position in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,953 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Moody's comprises about 2.0% of Totem Point Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Moody's by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $142,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Moody's by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody's by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,969 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $151,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Moody's by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,476 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody's by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

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Moody's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $468.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $449.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Moody's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $402.28 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Moody's's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody's from $526.00 to $489.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Moody's in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $544.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Insider Activity at Moody's

In other Moody's news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $665,533.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $2,137,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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