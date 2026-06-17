Totem Point Management LLC Purchases Shares of 406,506 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Totem Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 406,506 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,764,000. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises 9.7% of Totem Point Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,869,143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $835,626,000 after acquiring an additional 431,728 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,537,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,687,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,714,218.50. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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