Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tenzing Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. TritonPoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Zinnia Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 793,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $274,585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a vote of confidence that can reassure investors about the company’s outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a vote of confidence that can reassure investors about the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles continue to frame Broadcom as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with investors focusing on its custom compute, networking, and semiconductor exposure. Investopedia article

Recent articles continue to frame Broadcom as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with investors focusing on its custom compute, networking, and semiconductor exposure. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was included in bullish commentary about “beaten down” AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting some investors see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity rather than a fundamental deterioration. 247WallSt article

Broadcom was included in bullish commentary about “beaten down” AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting some investors see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity rather than a fundamental deterioration. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. American Banking News article

Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage compared Broadcom with other AI infrastructure names and noted that competitors may have stronger near-term upside, which could temper enthusiasm but does not change Broadcom’s long-term AI thesis. Zacks article

Some coverage compared Broadcom with other AI infrastructure names and noted that competitors may have stronger near-term upside, which could temper enthusiasm but does not change Broadcom’s long-term AI thesis. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary said Broadcom’s stock pulled back after record quarterly results because investors were focused on cautious AI guidance and valuation concerns, which may be weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,134. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 3.1%

AVGO stock opened at $393.94 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.17 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.29.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here