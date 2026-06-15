Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA Sells 5,430 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 0.7% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA's holdings in First Solar were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in First Solar by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 50.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 84.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in First Solar by 6.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $267.31 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $231.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.47. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $320.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded First Solar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Solar from $300.00 to $243.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Solar from $303.00 to $256.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on First Solar from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Glj Research downgraded First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $314.43 to $207.82 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.99.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 9,926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $2,314,842.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,189,465.08. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 9,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $1,800,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,257. This represents a 47.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,924. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

More First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on First Solar to $300 from $243, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing confidence in the company’s outlook. Mizuho price target update

Mizuho raised its price target on First Solar to $300 from $243, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS Group also lifted its price target to $330 from $290 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued optimism around First Solar’s growth prospects. UBS analyst update

UBS Group also lifted its price target to $330 from $290 and maintained a rating, signaling continued optimism around First Solar’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary this week highlighted that First Solar has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, with sentiment remaining moderately bullish on the stock’s longer-term growth potential.

Analyst commentary this week highlighted that First Solar has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, with sentiment remaining moderately bullish on the stock’s longer-term growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: One recent market article compared First Solar’s performance with the broader S&P 500, underscoring that the stock is still being closely watched by investors for relative performance trends. First Solar vs. S&P 500 article

One recent market article compared First Solar’s performance with the broader S&P 500, underscoring that the stock is still being closely watched by investors for relative performance trends. Neutral Sentiment: A separate note said First Solar declined while the broader market improved, suggesting the move may reflect normal trading volatility rather than a company-specific negative catalyst. Zacks market comparison article

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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