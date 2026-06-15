Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA Sells 6,175 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 0.5% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,011,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $859,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,607 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $981.61 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $677.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,089.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $737.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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