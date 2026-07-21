Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM Shares Acquired by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM - Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor makes up 19.5% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd owned about 0.12% of Tower Semiconductor worth $22,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,488,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 414,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $70,625,000 after purchasing an additional 191,839 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,976,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $227.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.84. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $276.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company's technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

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