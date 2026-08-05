Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM - Free Report) by 436.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,402 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.09% of Tower Semiconductor worth $18,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 237,628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 33,263 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,222 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,343,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tower Semiconductor

More Tower Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tower Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 performance: Tower reported record quarterly revenue and profitability. Reported EPS was $0.79, above the $0.76 consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS was cited at $0.88 versus an expected $0.67. Revenue rose 23.7% year over year, reflecting improving demand across key business units. Tower Semiconductor tops second quarter earnings and revenue expectations

Tower reported record quarterly revenue and profitability. Reported EPS was $0.79, above the $0.76 consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS was cited at $0.88 versus an expected $0.67. Revenue rose 23.7% year over year, reflecting improving demand across key business units. Positive Sentiment: Strong Q3 outlook: Management guided for third-quarter revenue of approximately $494 million to $546 million, above the roughly $490 million analyst consensus. The guidance points to another record revenue quarter and supports expectations for continued momentum. Why Tower Semiconductor Stock Is Surging Today

Management guided for third-quarter revenue of approximately $494 million to $546 million, above the roughly $490 million analyst consensus. The guidance points to another record revenue quarter and supports expectations for continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Capacity expansion supports growth: Tower is ramping silicon-photonics capacity ahead of its results, potentially positioning the company to capture demand from high-speed data-center and communications applications. Tower Semiconductor ramps up SiPho capacity

Tower is ramping silicon-photonics capacity ahead of its results, potentially positioning the company to capture demand from high-speed data-center and communications applications. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus shifts to execution: The earnings call highlighted the outlook for demand, capacity utilization, and the pace of growth in specialty technologies. Tower Semiconductor Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call highlighted the outlook for demand, capacity utilization, and the pace of growth in specialty technologies. Negative Sentiment: High expectations remain a risk: Despite the operational momentum, Tower’s elevated valuation leaves the stock vulnerable if future results, margins, or guidance fail to maintain the current growth rate.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

TSEM opened at $239.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41 and a beta of 0.90. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $247.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.20.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company's technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

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