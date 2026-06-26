Tower View Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after buying an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,730,724,000 after buying an additional 3,671,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $890,040,000 after buying an additional 3,649,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $401.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $409.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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