Towle & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc $HOV

Towle & Co. lessened its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV - Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,581 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 37,821 shares during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises makes up about 2.6% of Towle & Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Towle & Co. owned about 1.04% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOV. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 436.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 26.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,422 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 1,032 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $147,132.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 187,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,719,899.12. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 12,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $1,620,046.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 22.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "market underperform" rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $131.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.67 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $91.52 and a 52-week high of $162.05.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $1.58. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.25%.The business had revenue of $667.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.40 million.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company primarily engaged in the acquisition, development and construction of residential properties. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, the company operates through a network of regional homebuilding divisions that design and deliver a range of housing solutions, including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. Hovnanian combines land development, architectural design and construction services with in-house mortgage and insurance offerings to provide a comprehensive homebuying experience.

The company markets its communities under several branded product lines tailored to different buyer segments and price points.

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