Towle & Co. Sells 30,794 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Towle & Co. cut its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,755 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 30,794 shares during the period. Bunge Global makes up 2.6% of Towle & Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Towle & Co.'s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glencore plc grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glencore plc now owns 65,612,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,844,735,000 after buying an additional 32,806,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $152,610,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 168,119.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,165,764 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $103,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,071 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,888,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,570,009 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,565,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777,805 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.04. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $134.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Bunge Global's revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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