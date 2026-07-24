Towle & Co. Takes $4.86 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,878 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Insperity as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 363.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Insperity by 75.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Insperity by 845.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,106 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insperity and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Insperity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Insperity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $54.00 price objective on Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $48.83.

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Insperity Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NSP stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 0.55. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The company's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Insperity's dividend payout ratio is presently -358.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi bought 233,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $7,933,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,105,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,303.60. This trade represents a 26.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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