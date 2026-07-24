Towle & Co. Trims Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Towle & Co. lowered its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR - Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,121 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 22,480 shares during the period. Alpha Metallurgical Resources makes up approximately 3.0% of Towle & Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 0.30% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 164 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 403 shares of the energy company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $143.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.32. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $253.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 3,901 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $828,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,218,326. The trade was a 27.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,838,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 975,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,564,052.68. This trade represents a 1.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities set a $194.00 price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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