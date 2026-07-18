Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 21,402 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 294.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,662 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 7.3%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $68.95 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $290.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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