Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Reduces Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,805 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 50,404 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up about 1.9% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Qualcomm by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $262,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $221.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business's 50-day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.42. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Stories

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