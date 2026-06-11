Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in Littelfuse were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 866 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,954. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $439.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.57 and a 200 day moving average of $344.33. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -260.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.16 and a 12-month high of $500.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The company had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is presently -177.51%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

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