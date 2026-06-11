Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,173 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,048 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 566.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $387.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America launched new card and client-rewards offerings, including Custom Pay Plan , a Refer-a-Friend bonus program, and enhanced credit-monitoring tools, which could support card usage, customer retention, and fee income. Article Title

Bank of America launched new card and client-rewards offerings, including , a bonus program, and enhanced credit-monitoring tools, which could support card usage, customer retention, and fee income. Positive Sentiment: Management said trading revenue is running better than expected , with markets business revenue potentially exceeding 15% growth in Q2, supported by equities strength. Article Title

Management said , with markets business revenue potentially exceeding 15% growth in Q2, supported by equities strength. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America highlighted surging demand for AI-led treasury, FX, and payments solutions in Asia Pacific, suggesting continued momentum in global transaction services. Article Title

Bank of America highlighted in Asia Pacific, suggesting continued momentum in global transaction services. Positive Sentiment: The bank also expanded its FIFA World Cup 2026 marketing campaign , which may help brand awareness and customer acquisition, though the direct financial impact is less immediate. Article Title

The bank also expanded its , which may help brand awareness and customer acquisition, though the direct financial impact is less immediate. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America’s in-house research has turned more cautious on the broader market, warning that multiple bear-market and “take profits” signals are flashing. This reflects the firm’s market outlook rather than BAC’s own fundamentals. Article Title

Bank of America’s in-house research has turned more cautious on the broader market, warning that multiple bear-market and “take profits” signals are flashing. This reflects the firm’s market outlook rather than BAC’s own fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Justice Department reportedly opened a debanking probe and subpoenaed major banks, including Bank of America, seeking records on accounts that were closed for possible political reasons. That raises regulatory and reputational risk. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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