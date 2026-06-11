Townsquare Capital LLC Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,994 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in MetLife were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 3,942 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MetLife by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,569,444 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $202,832,000 after acquiring an additional 831,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $87.70.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 22.60%. MetLife's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.5925 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. MetLife's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Key Headlines Impacting MetLife

Here are the key news stories impacting MetLife this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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