Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,358 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,725 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.3% of Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,610,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,123,168 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,482,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 139,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $81.98 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $71.93 and a one year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $250.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

See Also

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