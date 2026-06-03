Toyota Motor Corporation $TM Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,334 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,695 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $113,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.00.

View Our Latest Report on TM

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM opened at $180.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $198.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.44. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $167.18 and a 1-year high of $248.90.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.81 billion for the quarter. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Toyota Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Toyota Motor this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center unveiled 10 new safety projects focused on crash prevention, behavioral safety, and passive safety, reinforcing the company’s investment in future mobility and safety technology. Toyota's Collaborative Safety Research Center Touts Partnerships, Eyes Future with Announcement of 10 New Projects

Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center unveiled 10 new safety projects focused on crash prevention, behavioral safety, and passive safety, reinforcing the company’s investment in future mobility and safety technology. Neutral Sentiment: Toyota sought approval for a new vehicle assembly line in Texas, which could support future North American production capacity and localization efforts, but the immediate financial impact is unclear. Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Seeks Approval for New Vehicle Assembly Line in Texas, Reuters Reports

Toyota sought approval for a new vehicle assembly line in Texas, which could support future North American production capacity and localization efforts, but the immediate financial impact is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Toyota also introduced updated GR86 and GRMN Corolla performance models and a brand experience event tied to Forza Horizon, which may support marketing and enthusiast engagement but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Peak Performance: Toyota Introduces the 2026 GRMN Corolla

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toyota Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toyota Motor wasn't on the list.

While Toyota Motor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here