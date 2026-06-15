Tpg Gp A LLC Takes $462.52 Million Position in BETA Technologies Inc $BETA

Tpg Gp A LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,395,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,515,000. BETA Technologies comprises 17.2% of Tpg Gp A LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tpg Gp A LLC owned approximately 7.43% of BETA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

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Insider Activity

In other BETA Technologies news, Director Michael Robert Stone bought 17,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,767,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,781,244.91. The trade was a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean Donovan sold 19,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $344,424.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 176,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,653.40. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,928 shares of company stock worth $2,517,375. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BETA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BETA stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. BETA Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BETA Technologies Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BETA Technologies from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BETA Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on BETA Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded BETA Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BETA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BETA Technologies

BETA Technologies Profile

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

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