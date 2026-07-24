Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 45,399 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,121,526 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $156,108,000 after buying an additional 184,146 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,129,182 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $56,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,495 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 727,125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,395 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $56,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,387,723 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $119,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Tractor Supply News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.3%

TSCO opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

See Also

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