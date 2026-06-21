Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,710 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 156,582 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.21% of Tractor Supply worth $50,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,121,526 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $156,108,000 after acquiring an additional 184,146 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,129,182 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $56,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,495 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 727,125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $36,364,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,395 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $56,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 55,493 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $30.24 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tractor Supply from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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