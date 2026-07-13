Tradewinds LLC. Invests $635,000 in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $347,560,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $239,683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at $95,342,949. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 228,617 shares of company stock valued at $59,843,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $244.88 on Monday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $283.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,896.60 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $242.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy continues to get support from Wall Street, with Susquehanna raising its price target to $298 and keeping a positive rating, while Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating with a $310 target. Benzinga

Bloom Energy continues to get support from Wall Street, with Susquehanna raising its price target to $298 and keeping a positive rating, while Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating with a $310 target. Positive Sentiment: Management has pushed back on the short report, saying it “categorically rejects” claims about supply-chain and scandium sourcing issues, which helped the stock rebound briefly yesterday. Yahoo Finance

Management has pushed back on the short report, saying it “categorically rejects” claims about supply-chain and scandium sourcing issues, which helped the stock rebound briefly yesterday. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has had an enormous AI-power rally over the past year, so some of today’s weakness may reflect profit-taking after a 1,000%+ run rather than a change in the company’s long-term story. 24/7 Wall St.

The stock has had an enormous AI-power rally over the past year, so some of today’s weakness may reflect profit-taking after a 1,000%+ run rather than a change in the company’s long-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy’s stock has also drawn multiple securities-fraud investigations, which keeps uncertainty elevated even though these are not operating results. Business Wire

Bloom Energy’s stock has also drawn multiple securities-fraud investigations, which keeps uncertainty elevated even though these are not operating results. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller allegations about scandium and supply-chain exposure are pressuring sentiment, with one report saying Bloom relies on critical minerals tied to China. Yahoo Finance

Short-seller allegations about scandium and supply-chain exposure are pressuring sentiment, with one report saying Bloom relies on critical minerals tied to China. Negative Sentiment: Fuel-cell stocks are broadly unwinding part of their massive 2026 gains, adding sector-wide selling pressure on BE. 24/7 Wall St.

Fuel-cell stocks are broadly unwinding part of their massive 2026 gains, adding sector-wide selling pressure on BE. Negative Sentiment: Bloom Energy has now retreated sharply from its recent high, with traders questioning whether the stock’s valuation can be justified ahead of earnings. Invezz

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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