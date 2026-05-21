Trajan Wealth LLC Acquires 389,330 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 322.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,124 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 389,330 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of Trajan Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trajan Wealth LLC's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $9,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 145,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,873.09. This trade represents a 57.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,100. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Verizon Communications

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About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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