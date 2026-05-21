Trajan Wealth LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. $V

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,977 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Trajan Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trajan Wealth LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $34,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,475,403,000 after purchasing an additional 530,995 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,458,913 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,253,224,000 after purchasing an additional 399,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,913,505 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,067,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.4%

V opened at $331.18 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $312.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $594.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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