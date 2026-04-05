Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,076 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Markel Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,704 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $64,883,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Markel Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company's stock.

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Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,899.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,000.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,019.88. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,621.89 and a 52 week high of $2,207.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Markel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Markel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2,100.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total transaction of $207,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,984,513.56. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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