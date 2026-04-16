Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 153.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,112 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $21,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank increased its position in Trane Technologies by 134.4% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 34.2% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,200. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total value of $268,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,001,170. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 57,997 shares of company stock worth $25,107,014 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Evercore began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $434.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $491.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $462.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $318.08 and a one year high of $479.37. The stock's fifty day moving average is $443.06 and its 200-day moving average is $420.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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