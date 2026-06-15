Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,635 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.19% of Trane Technologies worth $163,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,525,010 shares of the company's stock worth $6,550,975,000 after buying an additional 1,433,563 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $324,639,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 735,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,757,000 after acquiring an additional 423,090 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13,460.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 423,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,828,000 after acquiring an additional 420,381 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,909,500. This trade represents a 54.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,259,200. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $457.69 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $463.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.30. The company has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $348.06 and a fifty-two week high of $503.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Evercore started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $509.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Further Reading

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