Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Position Cut by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $46,567,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.0%

TDG opened at $1,255.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,211.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,277.40. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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