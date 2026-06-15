Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Position Increased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,179 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Transdigm Group worth $137,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,591,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $626,704,000 after buying an additional 293,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after buying an additional 268,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,552,028,000 after buying an additional 254,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,982,225,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $46,567,024. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,255.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,211.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,277.40.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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