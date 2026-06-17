Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Atalan Capital Partners LP

Atalan Capital Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,650 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group accounts for 8.3% of Atalan Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atalan Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Transdigm Group worth $116,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,525.06.

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Transdigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,303.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,216.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,276.50. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,276,401 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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