Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Stock Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,824 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $34,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,148.68 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,203.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,290.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total transaction of $4,993,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,609,656. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total transaction of $13,296,490.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,177,888.64. The trade was a 32.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 38,232 shares of company stock valued at $48,248,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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