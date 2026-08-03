TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,679 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.50% of TransMedics Group worth $51,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.90.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $173.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.44 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $722,377.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,249,148.52. This trade represents a 36.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research lowered TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $174.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $129.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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