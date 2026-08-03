Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
TransMedics Group logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors increased its TransMedics Group stake by 5.5% in the first quarter, purchasing 26,969 shares and bringing its holdings to 516,679 shares worth approximately $51.4 million. Institutional investors collectively own 99.67% of the company.
  • TransMedics reported first-quarter revenue of $173.93 million, up 21.2% year over year, but earnings per share of $0.30 fell short of the $0.62 analyst consensus. The stock opened at $76.51, well below its 52-week high of $156.00.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: six analysts rate TMDX a Buy, six rate it Hold and one rates it Sell, producing an overall “Hold” rating and an average price target of $129.55. A company director also sold shares to cover tax obligations related to vested equity awards.
  • Interested in TransMedics Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,679 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.50% of TransMedics Group worth $51,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.90.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $173.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.44 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $722,377.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,249,148.52. This trade represents a 36.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research lowered TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $174.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $129.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TransMedics Group Right Now?

Before you consider TransMedics Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransMedics Group wasn't on the list.

While TransMedics Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines